Mobile Meals’ 26th Annual Great Chili Cook-Off March 24

The battle for best Chili in Northwest Ohio is on at Mobile Meals’ 26th Annual Great Chili Cook-Off. Help to determine the winners by sampling a variety, from hot and spicy to sweet and tangy. Multiple categories including corporate, amateur, restaurant, and media, will crown both People’s Choice winners and winners selected by food-expert judges. All funds raised during this tasty event support the Mobile Meals home-delivered meal program, a nonprofit, volunteer-based service that delivers nutritional food to homes and schools. 12-4pm Saturday, March 24.

Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd.

419-255-7806 | mobilemeals.org | Free