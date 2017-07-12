Mindful Meals with Gather Toledo and Slow Food USA

Want to meet your neighbors? Potlucks are a time-tested way to make new friends, try out something new and get a taste of the community. Two exciting opportunities are coming up for locals with a dish to share:

Diverse plates

Gather Toledo, a local group that welcomes refugees and immigrants to Toledo through the comfort of a shared meal, will host a Picnic at the Park and meet some new neighbors over halal food, family fun, outdoor games, music, dancing and more. Gather Toledo will provide water, juice and halal main dishes, like meat and vegetarian pies, kabobs, hummus, and pita. Bring a halal side dish or dessert to share. If you’re interested in hosting a dinner or volunteering with Gather Toledo, see online.



Picnic at the Park: Noon-3pm. Saturday, August 5. Oak Openings Preserve Metropark Mallard Lake Shelter, 5402 Wilkins Rd., Whitehouse. facebook.com/gathertoledo Free

Savor the flavor

The local chapter of Slow Food USA, an educational organization that promotes a more sustainable food system by enhancing biodiversity and connecting farmers, cooks, educators, students and the community, will celebrate 10 years of progress in NW Ohio. Celebrate their impact during Slow Food Maumee Valley’s 10 Year Anniversary Potluck. Learn about the organization and enjoy thoughtful, locally-made food— like homemade bread, cheeses and soups— so delicious you can’t help but eat slowly to savor every bite. To sign up, see the Facebook event “SFMV 10 Year Anniversary Potluck” online. Please bring a dish to share.

6-9pm. Tuesday, August 15. Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr., 419-536-5566. toledogarden.org slowfoodmaumeevalley.blogspot.com Free