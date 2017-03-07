Is your wine knowledge not where it ought to be? Do you fail to discern the earthy mouthfeel of a good Bordeaux? Up your wine game with Traditions of French and Spanish Wines, a three-week class from Lourdes University’s Lifelong Learning Program. Nicholas Kubiak, a certified specialist of wines and spirits, will teach the class, educating on how a region’s styles developed as well as how the wine is a product of the people in those regions. Wine tasting will be included, feel free to bring food to pair. 6:30-8:30pm. Every Monday, March 13-27. $58/members $70/nonmembers.

Lourdes University Franciscan Center Board Room

6832 Convent Blvd. | Sylvania

419-824-3707 | lourdes.edu