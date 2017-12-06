Local Roots Juice Co. Opens

Do you love juice? Stop by the newly open Local Roots Juice Co. in Perrysburg, owned by the health-conscious duo of Perrysburg-native Ashley Sterling Balester and her husband professional baseball player Collin Balester (a former Mud Hens’ pitcher). In addition to seven varieties of organic cold-pressed juice, Local Roots also offers healthy shots, eight types of superfood smoothies, nourishing smoothie-style bowls, protein-rich toasts, and other healthy options. Juice bottles are available individually or as part of a juice cleanse package.

8am-6pm, Monday-Friday. 8am-4pm, Saturday.

9am-2pm, Sunday.

306 Elm St., Perrysburg

567-331-8037. | localrootsjuiceco.com