Since 2005, the Athens-based brewery Jackie O’s has made its mark on the regional and national craft beer scene with favorites like Firefly Amber Ale and Mystic Mama IPA. Tap into the flavor during the Jackie O’s Beer Dinner at Plat8, featuring five courses paired with Jackie O’s exclusives and pub favorites.

RSVP in advance. $55 + tax/tip.

6:30-9:30pm | Monday, April 2

Plat8 | 4330 Central Ave., Toledo

419-214-0370 | plat8Toledo.com