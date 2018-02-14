Fish fry-days at the Majestic Oak Winery

Winter got you down? “Perch” up every Friday until the end of March with fried fish from Rusty’s Road Trip during a series of Hook, Wine & Dinner fish fries at Majestic Oak Winery. Enjoy the favored food truck’s full menu, plus handcrafted wine from the vineyard, craft beer from its Neon Groundhog Brewery and live music. Reservations are recommended for larger groups. 5-8pm. Every Friday from February 16 to March 30.

Majestic Oak Winery

13554 Mohler Rd. | Grand Rapids, OH.

419-875-6474 | majesticoakwinery.com