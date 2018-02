Want to help the hungry while eating fried fish?

Beginning on Friday, February 16, both the Perrysburg and Maumee Walt Churchill’s Market locations will offer a tasty and affordable Fish Fry dinner. Meals start at $8.99 and tacos for $4.99, with 5 percent of all sales donated to the SeaGate Food Bank.

Every Friday from 4-7pm through March 30.

Maumee: 3320 Briarfield Blvd., 419-794-4000.

Perrysburg: 26625 N. Dixie Hwy., 419-872-6900. waltchurchillsmarket.com