For some, the reason baseball exists is so you have something to watch while stuffing your face. This year, Fifth Third Field incorporates an international flair into food offerings. Here’s what’s new on the menu(s) at the Mud Hens’ Stadium:

Pot Roast Poutine: Canadian-classic french fries, fried cheese curds and brown gravy get topped with delicious pot roast (Gilhooley’s).

Kimchi Dog: A grilled American hot dog, now topped with Korean slaw (Suds and Wieners).

Toasted Ravioli: Toasted ravioli stuffed with Ricotta cheese brings a little additional Italy to the park (Mudzarella’s).

Hot Tamales: Seasoned beef and corn masa with red chili sauce are served in corn husks, for a taste of Mexico (El Burrito).

Strawberry Belgian Waffle: A heated Belgian waffle gets the powdered sugar, strawberries and whipped cream treatment (FrozHen).

Maple Bacon Funnel Cake: Funnel cake topped with powdered sugar, maple glaze, bacon and whipped cream (Farr Out Funnels).

Caramel Apple Nachos: Pita chips tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with apples, caramel and whipped cream (El Burrito).

Holy Toledo Burger: Three all-beef patties with four strips of bacon, cheese and all the toppings— delicious (BirdCage Bar and Grill).

Buffalo Chicken Wrap: Fried chicken, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, lettuce, buffalo sauce and ranch, wrapped in flour tortilla (BirdCage Bar and Grill).

Ice Cream Sandwich: Toft’s vanilla ice cream sandwiched between brownies with a drizzle of chocolate sauce (BirdCage Bar and Grill).