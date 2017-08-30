Eat like a Greek God at the 47th annual Greek-American Festival

Greek food is more than just lemon, oregano, gyros and feta. Taste a variety of Greek cuisine during the 47th annual Greek-American Festival. Not only will you get to enjoy homemade cuisine, you can learn how to make favorites, during the cooking demos. While there, enjoy Greek language and culture presentations, Greek dancing, music, performances, shopping, education and more. September 8-10. 11am-midnight, Friday. 2pm-midnight, Saturday. Noon-7pm, Sunday. $5 for adults on Friday-Saturday. $2 for adults on Sunday. Children 12 and under free with parent. Free admission from 11am-3pm on Friday. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 740 Superior St., 419-243-9189. holytrinitytoledo.com