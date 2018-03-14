Downtown Toledo Lunches Under $10

Want to break for lunch without breaking a bill larger than a Hamilton? Here are five inexpensive options for each day of the work week. We promise you won’t need more than $10 (including tax and tip), and you can even keep the change.

Monday: Roman’s Deli

9am-5pm, Monday-Friday. 526 Jackson St., 419-254-0191.

Pastrami, corned beef, and Rubens reign supreme at this tiny and iconic Jackson St. building. Across the street from Government Center, the tiny restaurant offers a selection of sandwiches that come with a huge amount of flavor. The most expensive sandwich on the menu is the Corned Beef Jumbo ($7.99), so if you spend more than $10 here— that’s on you.

Tuesday: Green Lantern

6am-2pm, Monday-Saturday. 509 Broadway, 419-241-3752. facebook.com/GreenLanternRestaurant

Another iconic eatery, this Broadway diner has served classic and consistent American food since 1927. You’ll recognize the exterior: a large, painted tribute to the superhero Green Lantern covers the restaurant. Inside, find breakfast items, simple sandwiches, and dependable favorites, with the highest priced item the $9.75 all meat omelet.

Wednesday: Yer Mom’s House of Eats

11am-3pm, Monday-Friday. 316 N. Michigan Ave. Suite #107. 419-377-0171. See “Yer Mom’s House of Eats” on Facebook.

Variety, finely tuned flavors, and daily specials keep things interesting at this eatery. Tucked away in the Toledo Building across from the Main Library, this hidden gem offers flavorful sandwiches and wraps ($4-$9), flour shell or gluten-free tacos (one for $3, or three for $8), quesadillas ($8), salads and bowls ($5-$9), and soup ($6 or less). Sure, some of the items might push the $10 limit, but choose wisely, keep the price low and still leave a good tip.

Thursday: The Original Sub Shop & Deli

11am-5pm, Monday-Saturday. 402 Broadway St. 419-243-4857. originalsub.com

This cute and cozy spot is Toledo’s first and longest-running sub shop. Enjoy fresh, scratch-made soups, sauces, sandwiches and salads made with locally-sourced cheeses, jams, and seasonal veggies. Most of the subs start at $8, with original sandwiches ranging from $6- $9. Consider pairing a soup ($3.50-$4) with a side or salad ($2.50-$6) for another thrifty option.

Friday: Homeslice Pizza

11am-11pm, Monday-Wednesday, 11am-1am, Thursday, 11am-2am, Friday-Saturday, 1-11pm, Sunday. 28 S. Saint Clair St. 419-724-7437. homeslice419.com

In the heart of downtown near all the action sits this popular Warehouse District pizza joint. Get a taste of the city by indulging in “New York” style, thin crust options. Monday-Friday from 11am-3pm, Homeslice offers serious discounts. Pick up a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or the daily special for $2 each. Or, opt two slices and a drink ($5.99 carryout, $6.99 dine in).