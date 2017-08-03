Dine amongst wild animals at The Toledo Zoo’s 12th annual fundraiser Feast with the Beasts

Dine in luxury amongst Toledo’s wildest locals— the zoo animals— during The Toledo Zoo’s 12th annual fundraiser Feast with the Beasts. This elegant fundraiser will include a gourmet, five-course dinner with expertly-chosen wine, a delicious dessert, and a wild animal encounter with Elli the giraffe and her calf, Kipenzi. Vie for your chance to win a cocktail party with a koala, a cooking class with the Zoo’s chef, and other prizes during the live auction held during dinner. Proceeds will support the development of zoo programs and exhibits. $250. 6:30pm. Friday, August 25.

The Toledo Zoo

2 Hippo Way | 419-385-5721 | toledozoo.org