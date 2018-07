Enjoy dining al fresco for a good cause. Join the American Cancer Society Young Professional Committee for the Dinner on Huron Street, a delicious chef-made, five-course dinner paired with delectable wines on a table stretching down Huron Street. Live music, dancing, a raffle, and much more will support the fight of the American Cancer Society through continuing cancer research.

$75 | 6:30pm Saturday, July 28.

Huron St., Downtown.

567-331-1250 | acsecnwr.ejoinme.org