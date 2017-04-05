Dégagé Jazz Café is offering a Butchering of Poultry cooking class that teaches the fine art of deboning winged creatures while learning the proper cuts to yield the best meats. Focusing on chicken, the class also includes other popular fowl delicacies, so you’ll become well-versed in an assortment of proper techniques, including which knife to use. No previous experience is required. 7-9pm. Thursday, April 13. $65.

Dégagé Jazz Café

301 River Rd. | Maumee | 419-794-8205

historiccommercialbuilding.com