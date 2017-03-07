What’s better than spending a Saturday at Handmade Toledo? How about spending a Saturday there eating lots of cupcakes! For the sixth annual Cupcake Showdown, the Children’s Theatre Workshop (CTW) is bringing some of the area’s best bakeries together for a pint-sized cake party. Gorge yourself on festively decorated treats at the sweetest fundraiser in Toledo. The theme is “Alice in Wonderland” to support the CTW’s upcoming production of Lewis Carroll’s trippy fantasy tale. 2-5pm. Saturday, March 11. $15/adults $10/seniors and students. Children under 5 are free with adult admission.

Handmade Toledo

1717 Adams St. | 419-214-1717

handmadetoledo.com