Learn the boozy art of the frozen drink at this community cocktail class. Not Your Mama’s Daiquiris explores the origins of this hundred year old Cuban libation and the proper way to make it. It’s a drinkable history lesson. Reservations required.

$25 | 6pm | Wednesday, July 18

Registry Bistro | 144 N Superior St

419-725-0444 | registrybistro.com