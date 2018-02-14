Change Never Tasted So Good

Want to make a difference? A deep, community-enriching difference? Visit area eateries during Restaurant Week Toledo, starting Monday, February 26. It’s an opportunity to take part in a celebration that bolsters the local economy, trains young leaders and gives you a chance to experience Toledo’s cuisine.

Win-win-win

Restaurant Week Toledo, a week-long event, lets participating businesses offer up new, unique, discounted, or special menu options, with part of the proceeds going to Leadership Toledo— an organization whose mission is to equip Northwest Ohio’s youth with the skills and knowledge to be servant leaders. As Anne Toney, executive director of Leadership Toledo puts it, “It’s a win-win-win. It’s a win for the community, a win for the restaurants, and a win for Leadership Toledo.”

“We wanted to create a signature event that could benefit our youth programs and give back to the community. Toledo has a great food scene, and this gives us a chance to celebrate and highlight that,” Toney says. Participation began with around a dozen businesses and it’s grown exponentially. “The event is in its eighth year. We now have 40 restaurants participating, [and] they’re all locally owned. I think the Toledo community really prides itself on that.”

First we eat…

With 40 locations to choose from, there are plenty of options for those wanting to participate. Here are a few things we are excited to try:

Doc Watson’s will offer $5 breakfast and $10 lunch specials, as well as a $30 dinner for two.

Benchmark will offer a pris-fix, three-course meal for $40, with dishes like whipped feta cheese, grilled flank steak and ricotta dumplings on the menu.

Black Kite will serve up hand pies in flavors like honey garlic chicken with broccoli and carrots.

Cocina de Carlos will feature dishes like cactus picante, grilled pineapple Don Carly, stuffed with steak, chicken, chorizo and veggies, as well as a delicious, creamy Mexican horchata.

The Flying Joe will celebrate their new liquor license with Irish Coffees, wine blends, boozy lattes, and handcrafted cocktails.

Mancy’s Ideal will focus on roasted brussel sprouts and carrots, served alongside steak, striped bass, cheeseburgers and dessert for a fixed price.

Balance Pan-Asian Grille, with its shifting seasonal menu, will feature a variety of dishes including its renowned pork egg rolls, pâté tacos and signature vegan dish “Walk in the Park,” containing 13 different vegetables.

Ventura’s will offer $5 lunch and $10 dinner specials featuring menu favorites, like chorizo or BBQ pork enchiladas.

Eat, drink, and be merry

“Our students are leaders of today,” Toney stresses. “They don’t have to wait until they go to college or graduate; they can make a difference now. You always hear the phrase ‘leaders of tomorrow,’ but we always say you can be the leaders of today and tomorrow.” Eat at one of the participating restaurants during Restaurant Week and create change in the lives of young leaders in your community.

Restaurant Week Toledo Kickoff Party:

$40, with limited seating.

5-7pm. Thursday, February 22.

Secor Building, 144 N. Superior St.

Restaurant Week:

Monday, February 26 – Sunday, March 4.

leadershiptoledo.org

restaurantweektoledo.com