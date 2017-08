You love beer, and can probably bore your friends with your knowledge of craft varieties— but how much do you know about hops? Celebrate the staple of your favorites brews during the 2017 Bowling Green Hops Pre-Harvest Field Night. Learn about nutrient management, mechanical harvesting and enjoy a showcase of the newest research on hops production techniques. Registration required. 5:30-8:30pm.

Wednesday, August 16.

3737 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green

419-354-9050 | everett.33@osu.edu