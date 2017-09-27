Campfire Cooking with Metroparks Toledo

Roasting hot dogs and s’mores over a fire pit is just so last season. The Toledo Metroparks are cooking it up a notch with Campfire Cooking: Make It A Date, an evening devoted to creating

delicious dishes via the majesty of the great outdoors. Learn to prepare scrumptious squash soup and flaky apple crisp over a standard campfire. Bring your growling stomach and some reusable flatware and dinnerware (to minimize waste)— all cooking equipment, recipes, and instructions will be provided. Reservations required. $8. 6:30-8:30pm. Friday, October 27.

Walnut Grove

Picnic Area, inside Secor Metropark

10001 Central Ave. | 419-407-9700

metroparkstoledo.com