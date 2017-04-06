Our parents like to remind us that breakfast is the most important day, but early morning eats are often the most difficult. Tired of settling for cereal? Raise your A.M. standards and take advantage of breakfast pastry giveaways from Element 112’s Chef Nixon. Every Friday morning the Sylvania chef offers breakfast pastries inspired by the season in his restaurant parking lot as a way to thank the local neighborhood. Best part? The scrumptious goodies are totally free.

Check Element 112’s Facebook every Thursday to get a sneak peak of the next morning’s offerings. 7:30-9am, every Friday

5735 N. Main St. | 419-517-1104.

Element112restaurant.com | Facebook.com/Element112