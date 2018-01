Spend Fat Tuesday (February 13) with blues music, bourbon, and plenty of barbecue during Bourbon Barbecue & Blues. Enjoy a raffle, a silent auction, live entertainment, shredded BBQ chicken sliders, dry rub brisket, gumbo with shrimp, veggies, bacon baked beans, cornbread, and more. Proceeds benefit Family Service of Northwest Ohio. $50. 6-9pm. Tuesday, February 13.



The Blarney Irish Pub Toledo, 601 Monroe St.

419-244-5511 | fsno.org