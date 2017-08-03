Bleak House welcomes special guest NYC Chef Richard Meissner from The Finch

Bleak House Coffee has slowly turned brunch into the most exciting meal of the day. What started as a simple (but delicious) themed-waffle Saturday special, has blossomed into a Saturday and Sunday ode to the morning meal that serves everything from complex, creative quinoa bowls to delicate fruit salads. While the waffles haven’t gone anywhere, the Bleak House crew will pause for a weekend as Chef Richard Meissner, a private chef from NYC’s The Finch, steps in as special guest with a brunch menu of his own. 9am-2pm. Saturday-Sunday, August 26-27. Prices vary.

Bleak House Coffee

612 Adams St. | 419-740-1125

bleakhousecoffee.squarespace.com