Blackout Halloween Wine Tasting at Zinful

Because some things are better in the dark, Zinful is hosting its Blackout Halloween Wine Tasting. With low lighting, black wine glasses and plenty of vino on hand, you won’t be sure if you’re drinking whites, reds or something else entirely! Costumes are optional, but there will be a contest and plenty of festive finger foods and drinks. If the tasting sells out, another date may be added. 6-9pm. Saturday, October 28. $25/wine club members + family, $30/nonmembers.

Zinful

218 Louisiana Ave. | Perrysburg

419-931-9946 | zinfulwine.com