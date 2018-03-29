Benchmark Restaurant To Hold First Wine Dinner

For the past eight years, Orin Swift Wine Cellars has had a Zinfandel drought.

Celebrate the end of this drought during Benchmark Restaurant’s very first wine dinner. Join Chef Jeff & Co. for a six-course dinner, with each dish featuring a wine perfectly paired to please the palate.

“Just two fingers of back-story, please.” But of course!

To celebrate the release of Orin Swift Wine Cellars’ first Zinfandel since 2009, Benchmark will present limited release cases of this new Zin, named “Eight Years in the Desert”.

Sure, eight years is a wait, but one certain to be worth it. The Eight Years Zin is offered in eight distinct and collectible labels, each appearing as an homage to the years wine lovers have spent in a dry, dry, Zin-less desert.

End the drought at 6:30pm on Monday, April 2.

$125 (includes dinner and drink)

Benchmark Restaurant

6130 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg

419-873-6590 | benchmark-restaurant.com