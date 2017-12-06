Beer and Cheer Events

There’s something about beer that makes us want to sing. To get hopped up with the holiday spirit head to two local breweries for the perfect mix of beer and cheer:

Earnest Brew Works’ Carols and Ales event will feature traditional Christmas Carols and drinking songs from the choral ensemble whateverandeveramen and a pizza from Pizza Cat.

$15, which includes a drink ticket for a pint.

6-10pm. Monday, December 11.

Earnest Brew Works, 4342 S. Detroit Ave.,

419-340-2589. | facebook.com/whateverchoir

Black Cloister Brewing Company’s Beer and

Carols night will feature a 6pm performance from the German Teutonic Choir and a 7pm Christmas Carols sing-along. Sponsored by the Maumee Valley Presbytery.

6-9pm. Sunday, December 17.

Black Cloister Brewing Company, 619 Monroe St.,

419-214-1500. | blackcloister.com | Free