Ancient Tamale Making Workshops

Made with masa, typically filled with cheeses, meats, veggies, chilies, and streamed in a corn husk or banana leaf, tamales are likely the most popular traditional Mesoamerican dish. Want to try your hand at making this dish, which historians estimate originated aound 5000 BC? Learn the art of Ancient Tamale Making at the High Level Diner during one of their upcoming workshops. Reserve your spot in advance. $75. 3-6pm on

Saturdays: December 9, 16 or 23.



High Level Diner

222 S. Summit St. | 419-260-7726

facebook.com/HighLevelDiner