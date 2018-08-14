A Weekend Warrior’s Brunch Bucket List

Updated: August 2018

Some weekends require more than cereal. Maybe you need to fill your belly with carbs to soak up the alcohol. Maybe you want a place to meet up with friends. Maybe you’re looking for an excuse to spend just a little bit longer with that special someone. Whatever your dilemma, brunch is always a good answer. Consider these highlights from Toledo’s many eclectic options.

B — Buffet

M — Mimosas/Bloody Marys

O — Omelette Bar

V — Vegetarian Options

Al Smith’s Place — V

3550 Executive Pkwy

419-531-0600 | alsmithsplacetoledo.com

8am-8:30pm, Monday-Saturday | 8am-3:30pm, Sunday

In addition to a full menu of classic eats like burgers, sandwiches and old fashioned staples like chicken and pork chops, Al’s also offers morning options at any hour. Eggs Benedict, a Country Skillet and a selection of omelets make this an ideal brunch destination. (Hint: Save room for the Lemon Meringue Pie.)

Black Kite Coffee and Pies — V

2499 Collingwood Blvd

419-720-5820 | blackkitecoffee.com

Brunch Hours | 10:30am-2:30pm, Saturday-Sunday

At Black Kite Coffee and Pies, the staff is committed to variety in its brunch offerings. Every weekend, Black Kite offers a brunch menu filled with unique options, put together by Chef Nick Nostadt.

Bleak House Coffee — V

612 Adams St

419-740-1125 | facebook.com/BleakHouseCoffee

Brunch Hours | 9am-2pm, Saturday and Sunday



Modern aesthetic meets classic cafe at Bleak House, and weekenders can now enjoy savory options along with the House’s excellent brunch on both days of the weekend. New waffle flavors are posted weekly on their Facebook page. For those without a sweet tooth, additional options like the Breakfast Sammie or Grateful Oats also provide an accompaniment for your morning joe.

Bravo! Cucina Italiana — M, V

5001 Monroe St

419-472-1200 | Bravoitalian.com

Brunch Hours | 11am-3pm, Saturday and Sunday



Franklin Park Mall’s branch of this Italian chain offers a weekend brunch menu every Saturday and Sunday until 3pm. Entrees like a Sicilian Omelette and a Candied Bacon and Egg Burger merge the expectations of an American diner with a twist.

Champion’s Club Bar and Grille at Brandywine Country Club — M

6904 Salisbury Rd, Maumee

419-866-3444

11am-2pm, Monday-Saturday | 10am-2pm, Sunday



Inside the Brandywine Country Club, Champion’s Club offers great lunch eats most any day of the week, but Sunday’s brunch menu features $4 Mimosas and Bloody Marys, as well as a make-your-own crepes and pancake station.

Rick’s City Diner — V

5333 Monroe St

419-720-9555 | Facebook

7am-3pm, Monday-Saturday | 7am-2pm, Sunday

Fresh ingredients, real extra large eggs, a solid kids menu and some incredible cinnamon streusel pancakes make this local eatery a Sunday morning go-to. Need a veggie option? Try the spinach or vegetable omelette. Of course, tons of meat, too. Gluten-free and allergy friendly… just let your server know! It’s the original T-town diner. The City.

Doc Watson’s — M, V

1515 S. Byrne Rd

419-389-6003 | docwatsonstoledo.com

11am-2am, Monday | 7am-2am, Tuesday-Saturday | 8am-2am, Sunday

Bloody Mary Bar | 11am-3pm, Sunday

In addition to traditional sports bar fare like burgers and ribs, Watson’s also offers a full slate of breakfast options like Steak and Eggs, omelette and breakfast nachos. Make sure to try their famous Bloody Mary bar, which offers house-infused vodka, unique ingredients. For champagne fans, enjoy $4 Mimosas all day on Sunday.

Executive on the Main — M, V

5629 Main St, Sylvania

419-517-4448 | facebook.com/ExecutiveOnTheMain

6am-3pm, Monday-Friday | 7am-3pm, Saturday-Sunday

Executive’s menu and atmosphere is much more welcoming and homespun than its businesslike moniker would suggest, with brunch options, including the mouth-watering Hangover (an amalgamation of biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and more) and numerous varieties of Mimosa.

Firepit Grille — B, M, V

7723 Airport Hwy

419-724-4441 | firepitgrille.com

Brunch Buffet | 10am-3pm, Sunday



Not only are classic breakfast staples like biscuits and gravy and French Toast are offered, along with entrees like Smoked Salmon, Roasted Turkey and BBQ Chicken. For those who like some spirit with their brunch, the Firepit also offers traditional Bloody Marys and Mimosas for $2 off.

Glass City Cafe — V

1107 Jackson St

419-241-4519 | glasscitycafe.net

8am-3pm, Monday-Saturday | 8am-2pm, Sunday



Every Saturday morning the Jackson St. staple is home to its signature Bluegrass Brunch from 10am-1pm. Visitors to the cosy confines not only are treated to live music from some of the best bands in the area, but also can choose from delicious favorites like the Reuben Omelette or the Glass City Burger.



Granite City Food and Brewery — M, O, V, B

2300 Village Dr, Maumee

419-878-9050 | gcfb.com

Brunch Buffet | 10am-2pm



Drinks are also on the menu at Granite City, but the main attraction for most is the Chef’s Table Sunday Brunch (9am until 2pm). Featuring omelettes, French Toast and waffles made-to-order, the menu also offers lunch favorites and, most importantly, the franchise’s signature Caramel Rolls.

Grumpy’s — V

34 S Huron St

419-241-6728 | grumpys.net

10am-2pm, Monday-Friday

Two words: Garbage Salad. This eye-popping staple of Toledo lunchtimes makes Grumpy’s a must-stop for any true brunch connoisseur, even if it is closed on weekends. The rest of Grumpy’s menu—with its signature sandwiches and amazing hamburgers—is icing on a simply delectable cake.

Holiday Inn French Quarter — B, O

10630 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg

419-874-3111 | hifq.com

Breakfast | 6-11am, Monday-Saturday | 7-9am, Sunday

Brunch Buffet | 9am-1:30pm

Most days of the week, J. Patrick’s Pub and Restaurant at the Holiday Inn offers an already impressive array of dishes for any hour or appetite. On Sundays though, they have brunch seekers covered with their Fresh Market Brunch Buffet, available 9am-1:30 pm, featuring eggs prepared however you choose.



Hollywood Casino — B, O

1968 Miami St

419-661-5200 | hollywoodcasinotoledo.com

Epic Buffet Sunday Brunch | 11am-4pm, Sunday

Epic Buffet has been a staple of the Hollywood Casino since its opening, offering a variety of all-you-can-eat cuisine for diners taking time out from high rolling on the main floor. On Sundays, the buffet becomes an epic brunch destination, with favorites like Biscuits and Gravy and custom-made omelettes.

Kaslly’s Kitchen — V

2981 Tremainsville Rd

419-474-4137 | See Facebook for more information.

7am-2:30pm, Monday-Sunday



Kaslly’s offers some of the best value for dollar on this list, with delicious food served in ample portions at a price that won’t break the bank. With a tremendous selection of sandwiches and breakfast items, Kaslly’s is an ideal stop for a family looking for a taste of Toledo.

Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer — B, M, V

1516 Adams St

419-243-6675 | manhattanstoledo.com

Brunch Buffet | 10am-2pm, Sunday

Manhattan’s usual menu comes with such New York-themed fare as the South Street Cedar Plank or the Manhattan’s Prime Rib. On Sundays, though, the restaurant becomes one of the premier brunch stops in Toledo, with its all-you-can-eat buffet featuring a slew of traditional breakfast items, as well as a bottomless coffee and Mimosa included.

Nick’s Family Cafe — V

2516 S Reynolds Rd

419-866-1793 | Nicksfamilycafe.com

6am-8:30pm, Monday-Thursday | 6am-9pm, Friday-Saturday | 6am-8pm, Sunday



While offering both American and Mediterranean cuisine, Nick’s impressively expansive menu also features enough breakfast options (served all day) to satisfy any appetite. Menu features waffles, pancakes, steak and eggs, even a few low-carb options.

Reynolds Garden Cafe — V

1220 S Reynolds Rd

419-381-9000 | Rgcafe.com

6am-3pm, Monday-Saturday | 7am-3pm, Sunday



“We hope you think of Reynolds Garden Cafe as your ‘home away from home,'” Mustafa and Candi Ilgin write on the front page of their menu, and given the array of delicious breakfast comfort foods featured on the inside, it’s easy to feel right at home. Highlights include a juicy NY Strip Steak and a wide selection of crepes and Belgian waffles.



Rumors — V

5205 Monroe St

419-841-4529 | Rumorstoledo.com

Open at 8 am daily



Brunch bargain hunters would be well served to check out Rumors, which in addition to its amazing dinner menu featuring falafel, steaks and more, offers half-price breakfast items until noon.



Sam and Charlie’s White Hut — V

2344 Central Ave

419-474-7979 | See Facebook for more information.

6:30am-2pm, Monday-Saturday | 7am-2pm, Sunday



A couple of favorites top Sam and Charlie’s brunch offerings: The house special, Sam’s Super Breakfast, is a nice selection of morning standards for a good price. For heartier appetites, consider the Hungry Man Breakfast, with a half pound Ribeye steak, hash browns, eggs and toast.



Star Diner

Multiple locations. Hours vary. See online.

In addition to its signature burgers and delicious wraps, Star Diner’s cosy atmosphere houses a wide selection of brunch eats, including several varieties of French Toast and a simply delightful Caramel Pecan Waffle (topped with whipped cream, of course).



Sunrise Skillet

1855 S Reynolds Rd

567-315-8866 | facebook.com/SunriseSkillet

7am-2pm, Daily

A cosy joint for a great home style brunch, Sunrise’s signature feature is—surprise!—it’s skillets. Big Western, Cajun style, Ranchero and more, and if you don’t find one to your liking, you can build your own with any three available ingredients.



The Cafe at Maumee Bay

27 Broadway St

419-243-1302 | mbaybrew.com/thecafe

11am-2pm, Daily

Situated in the historic Oliver House, this quant spot with an urban atmosphere offers international bistro fare. Some featured items on the brunch menu include eggs Benedict, quiche of the day, and corned beef hash and eggs. Order a roughneck screwdriver to complete your meal!



The Water’s Edge Restaurant — V, B

Maumee Bay State Park

419-836-1466 | maumeebaystateparklodge.com/waters-edge-restaurant

Brunch Buffet | 9am-2pm, Sundays

Beautiful views augment the fine dining at the Water’s Edge Restaurant, and on Sundays that dining is amplified by a wide selection of brunch favorites, when diners will enjoy a variety of entrees selected weekly by the chef, as well as traditional brunch faves such as made-to-order omelettes and a waffle bar.



Ye Olde Durty Bird — M, V

2 S St Clair St

419-243-2473 | yeoldedurtybird.com

Bloody Mary Bar | 11am-3pm, Sunday

The classic gastropub offers its own take on brunch with a selection of irresistible options on Sunday afternoons. Not only does the Bird offer a Bloody Mary Bar and Mimosas every Sunday from 11-3, they also serve their signature Big Country Open Face Sandwich at the same time. The pub also offers live jazz from 1-4, for those looking to please their ears as well as their taste buds.