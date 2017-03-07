Could you write an ode to your oven? Are you mesmerized by your Mom’s meatloaf? Do you wax poetic about perfect pies? Join the Toledo Poetry Museum at The Cinnamon Stick Bakery for Eat Our Words: A Four Course Food Poem Open Mic. This lip-smacking literary event will feature four “courses,” of poems, dedicated to inspiring indulgences. Enjoy pies, coffee and boozy concoctions from the bakery. The event will raise funds for Food For Thought’s annual March is Hungry campaign. Donations encouraged. 3-5pm. Sunday, March 19.

The Cinnamon Stick Bakery

3535 N. Holland-Sylvania Rd. | 419-843-9127

facebook.com/cinnamonstickoh