Following the story of public education since the founding of the Toledo Board of Education in 1849, Toledo Stories: A Chance for Every Child is WGTE’s newest production. Exploring the District’s improvements, along with the historical architecture of neighborhood schools and the history of Toledo Public Schools, be one of the first to see the film at this preview event.

5:30-7pm | Thursday, October 18

Scott High School | 2400 Collingwood Blvd

419-380-4600 | wgte.org | Free