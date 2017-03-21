Documenting lives

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s Film Focus Independent Film Festival is back! The free festival highlights independent filmmakers.Screenings are at the main library (325 N. Michigan St.,419-259-5200. toledolibrary.org) at 7pm on successive Mondays through May 1, including:

Anita: Speaking Truth to Power The documentary is a testament to the inspiring power of Anita Hill and showcases her work as a advocate for race relations and women. Anita Hill’s March 29 speaking engagement in Toledo is prefaced by this showing. 7pm. Monday, March 27.

Visitor’s Day, a powerful documentary about forgiveness and abandonment, takes an observational approach as cameras follow Juan Carlos, a teenager who ran away from an abusive home and ended up at IPODERAC, a group home for boys in Mexico. Years later, he confronts his father. 7pm. Monday, April 3.

Keep an ear out

The Toledo Museum of Art’s ongoing Friday Art House film series will screen Robert Altman’s brooding Vincent and Theo, studying the relationship between mentally tortured artist Vincent Van Gogh and his brother Theo. The film was originally made as a four-part miniseries, with a 138 minute cut released in theaters. 6:30-9:30pm. Friday, March 31.

Toledo Museum of Art Little Theater

2445 Monroe St. | 419-255-8000

toledomuseum.org