The Valentine Theatre screens Singing in the Rain

The sight of Gene Kelly gleefully dancing during a downpour remains one of cinema’s most joyful moments. Relive the majesty of the musical classic Singing In the Rain on the big screen at the Valentine Theatre. This 1952 classic tells the comedic-yet-tinged-with-tragedy story of a film production company at the end of the Roaring ‘20s trying to make the difficult transition from silent films to talkies. $5. 7:30pm. Friday, November 10.

The Valentine Theatre

410 Adams St. | 419-242-2787

valentinetheatre.com