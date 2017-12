Deck the halls with movie posters from your favorite films. Find cinematic memorabilia, posters, and more, during The Maumee Indoor Theatre’s Movie Poster Sale, featuring posters from 2004 to current.

$5 each, or five for $20.

5-9pm.

Maumee Indoor Theatre, 601 Conant St.,

419-897-8902. | maumeeindoor.com | Free