How does black economic and political power stack up now, in a post-President Obama world, as opposed to 150 years ago? You might assume that African-American rights have come a long way, but The Lessons of Hayti invites you to consider the bigger picture. An hour-long documentary that the Harlem International Film Festival called “unflinchingly honest, in-depth and unparalleled,” the film explains how the erosion of power since the Civil Rights Era has left black America in a state of turmoil. A discussion will follow with light refreshments. 3-4:30pm. Saturday, February 11.

Toledo Lucas County Public Library Kent Branch Meeting Room A

3101 Collingwood Blvd. | 419-259-5340 | toledolibrary.org