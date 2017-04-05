Perfect for folks who like to travel or look at other people’s vacation slides. The Kiwanis Club of Tecumseh is presenting their Kiwanis Travel and Adventure Cinema series, Great Rocky Mountain RV Adventure. Explore the scenic backroads of America, from New Mexico up to Yellowstone, without ever leaving your chair. If you’ve never seen the majestic Old Faithful geyser or the immense beauty of the Rocky Mountains, this is a film odyssey you should embark on. Perhaps it will inspired you to take a trip. 7:30pm. Tuesday, April 11. $5.

Tecumseh Center for the Arts

400 N. Maumee St | Tecumseh, MI

517-423-6617 | thetca.org