Dream of writing the stories Hollywood makes into films? You’ve gotta get your start somewhere, why not join the Glass City Screenwriters? This local writer’s organization meets on the third Thursday of every month to discuss what’s new in movies and to workshop their own original pieces. If you have a screenplay tucked away in a drawer, or just in your mind, join these dedicated scribes to give it the polish it needs, or just hang out with the group and listen to the innovative ideas. 6:30-8pm. Thursday, April 20.

Oregon Public Library

3340 Dustin Rd. | Oregon | 419-259-5250

facebook.com/glasscityscreenwriters