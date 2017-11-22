Sylvania Franciscan Center screens Bread and Roses Too

The first domestic violence shelter in the United States was established in 1974. Ten years later, the Sisters of St. Francis founded Bethany House, which has served more than 1,200 individuals and provided more than 200,000 nights of safe shelter for victims and their children escaping domestic abuse in our area. Learn more about these beginnings during the screening of Bread and Roses Too, a documentary about domestic violence and the history of Bethany House. Following the one-hour film, meet local representatives working to end domestic violence. 3pm. Sunday, December 3.

Sylvania Franciscan Center

6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania | 419-727-4948

bethanyhousetoledo.org