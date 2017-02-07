The Multifaith Council of NW Ohio, Sylvania United Church of Christ and the Sylvania Baha’i Community are teaming up with the Sylvania Compassion Film Contest. Utilizing the arts, the group is reaching out to filmmakers for submissions of locally made short films (three minutes or less) that center around the theme: What does compassion look like? The final date for submissions is 5pm Wednesday, March 15. First place will be awarded $400, second place, $200, and third place, $100. All entries will be showcased during the Sylvania Community Arts Commission Tree City Film Festival. 3:30pm. Saturday, March 25.

Olander Park’s Nederhouser Community Hall

6930 Sylvania Ave. | Sylvania | 419-979-9080

facebook.com/SYLCompassion