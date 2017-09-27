Possibly the coolest guy who ever lived, Steve McQueen came to embody the ideal American male. Decide for yourself if he lives up to the hype, when Fathom Events presents Steve McQueen: American Icon, a biography of the actor, motorcycle enthusiast and race car driver. Hosted by Greg Laurie, the famous pastor and McQueen enthusiast, travels around the country in a replica of the famous Bulitt Mustang, searching out the untold story of McQueen’s final days. 7pm. Thursday, September 28. $12.50.

Franklin Park 16

5001 Monroe St. | 419-472-2324

fathomevents.com