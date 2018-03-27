“Steamboat Bill, Jr.”: Crusty Captains And College Cads Take The Silent Screen

Appreciate humor through visuals without dialogue in the museum’s screening of Steamboat Bill, Jr. during its Sound of Silents event. Follow the comedic story of college student, William Canfield (Buster Keaton), as he returns home to his father, a crusty riverboat captain amidst a rivalry with another captain. Accompanying the showing is Detroit organist Lance Luce on the historic Skinner organ.

7-8:30pm | Thursday, April 5

Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle | 2445 Monroe St. Toledo

419-255-8000 | toledomuseum.org

Free | Members

$5 | Non-members