Sailor Moon Screenings in Toledo

Have you ever seen a perfect crescent moon in the sky and started yelling, “In the name of the moon, I’ll punish you”? If you’re a girl in her mid-20s or early 30s, it’s possible. If not, you won’t be as excited for Fathom Events’ Sailor Moon at The Movies events. See the beloved “Guardian who fights for Love and Justice” during four special events showing classic Sailor Moon movies, featuring Sailor Moon R, Sailor Moon S, Sailor Moon SuperS, and the never-before-seen short, Ami’s First Love.

Saturday, July 28, Monday, July 30, Saturday, August 4, and Monday, August 6. Playing at Franklin Park 16 and Fallen Timbers 14 + Xtreme. See the full lineup online at fathomevents.com