Local movie theaters to show upcoming Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fight in real time

There hasn’t been this much hype for a boxing match since George Foreman fought Muhammad Ali in the classic “Rumble in the Jungle” in 1974. There’s so much hype for the upcoming fight between MMA star Conor McGregor and the undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, in fact, Fathom Events is doing a special promotion of the event. Can’t get a seat in your local sports bar? Watch the fight in real time at your local movie theater. Mayweather vs. McGregor, a controversial slugfest that eerily mirrors the antics of the 1996 Samuel L. Jackson film The Great White Hype, this will be an event everyone is talking about afterwards— don’t be left out. 9pm. Saturday, August 26. $40/person.

Franklin Park 16

5001 Monroe St. | 419-472-2324 | fathomevents.com