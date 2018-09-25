Live Organ Performance Accompanying Silent Film ‘The Haunted House’

Michigan organist Stephen Warner will perform a live score accompanying a screening of the silent film, The Haunted House. The scenes of the 1921 American comedy classic come to life with the thrilling sounds of the organ, connecting film with music. The silent feature stars Buster Keaton as a bank clerk, who finds himself in a haunted house that turns out to be a thieves’ hideout.

$15/adults, free for anyone 18 and under.

7-9pm | Friday, October 12

First Presbyterian | 200 E Broadway St, Maumee

419-893-0223 | firstpresmaumee.org