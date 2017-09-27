The Film Focus Independent Film Festival continues at the Toledo Library with My King. A 2015 French film, My King tells the story of Tony, a woman who is hospitalized after a skiing accident and, during her time in rehab, reflects on a past love. Starring Vincent Cassel and Emmanuelle Bercot (who won the Best Actress award at Cannes for this performance), and directed by female filmmaker Maiwenn, best known for starring in the horror film High Tension. 6:45pm. Monday, October 2.

Toledo Lucas County Public Library Main Branch

325 N. Michigan Ave. | 419-259-5200 | toledolibrary.org