‘Howl’ing good time

Call it anime or Japanimation— just call Howl’s Moving Castle a masterpiece. Written and directed by the great Hayao Miyazaki, the Walt Disney of Japan and the mastermind responsible for other animated classics such as Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away, this Oscar-nominated film is based on a 1986 British children’s novel. It features both an engaging storyline and incredible animation effects that must be seen to be believed. Don’t miss this rare chance to see this enchanting film on the big screen in the final installment of Fathom Events’ Studio Ghibli Fest 2017 series. $12.50. 12:55pm. Sunday, November 27. 7pm. Monday, November 27 and Wednesday, November 29. Franklin Park 16, 5001 Monroe St., 419-472-2324. Fallen Timbers 14 + Xtreme, 2300 Village Dr. W., Maumee. 419-878-3898. fathomevents.com