In 1973, 180 coal miners at the Brookside Mine in rural Kentucky went on strike. The owners refused a labor contract, but the strike continued. Scabs were hired to fill their jobs, but the strike continued. More than year of violence, bloodshed, and the death of a miner led to a union contract— but nothing was ever quite the same. The story of labor tension— set in a Kentucky town that witnesses an even bloodier coal mining labor war from 1931-1939— was charted by director Barbara Kopple in her Academy Award winning documentary, Harlan County, USA. $10/adults. $8/students with valid I.D., seniors 65+ and children under 12. 7pm Monday, May 1.

