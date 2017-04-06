The Toledo Lucas County Public Library closes out its Film Focus series with a doozy. Screening the supernatural Belgian/French war film Neither Heaven Nor Earth, the Library hopes to send viewers home to sleep with the lights on. A French army captain and his men run into trouble in Taliban-occupied Pakistan when people from both sides of the conflict begin disappearing mysteriously. Cue the ominous music.

7pm. Monday, May 1.

Toledo Lucas County Public Library Main Branch

325 Michigan Ave. | 419-259-8000 | toledolibrary.org