Need a laugh? Do you miss the Mystery Science Theatre 3000-style dissection of z-grade films? Fathom Events hosts the RiffTrax version of early ‘90s action film Samurai Cop for two nights only. Watch show hosts (and MST3K stars) Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett break the fourth wall with bitingly funny observations on this film about a white, sword-wielding samurai policeman who travels to Los Angeles to stop a gangland hit. Blood, guts, bad filmmaking and comedy are on full display. The encore performance will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:30pm. 8pm. Thursday, April 13. $12.50.

Franklin Park 16

5001 Monroe St. | 419-472-2324

fathomevents.com