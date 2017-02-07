Become the next Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Akira Kurosawa or Kathryn Bigelow with a series of filmmaking classes from the Sylvania Arts Commission’s Shorties U Youth Film Program. Offering hands-on tutorials over the course of four Saturdays, students grades 5 through 8 are encouraged to participate. From developing an idea to writing a script to shooting on a budget and editing, participants will actually collaborate and create their own short films. 9am-Noon. Saturdays, February 25-March 18. $65.

Northview High School Performing Arts Center

5403 Silica Dr. | Sylvania

419-517-0118 | SylvaniaArts.org