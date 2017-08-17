Fleetwood’s to screen Major League in Hensville Park

“Are you saying Jesus Christ couldn’t hit a curveball?” Fleetwood’s opens up its 27-foot outdoor movie screen in Hensville Park [for Fleetwood’s Movie Nights] to show the funniest baseball movie of them all. Major League, the profane tale of a misfit gang of baseball players who have been brought together to help the Cleveland Indians lose. So all hell breaks lose when they begin winning. It’s like The Bad News Bears for adults. Starring Charlie Sheen, Wesley Snipes and Tom Berenger, this R-rated comedy is full of memorable quotes and hilarious characters. Bring lawn chairs or blankets; fresh popcorn will be served. 9:30pm-midnight. Saturday, August 19.

Hensville Park

Monroe St. and S. St. Clair St.

hensvilletoledo.com