Settle in with a timeless classic. Groundhog Day, starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell, a comedic tale of a coldhearted weatherman forced to relive the same day over and over until he becomes a better person. Part of the Silver Screen Classic Film Series, this is a great movie to watch with an audience. Full bar, popcorn and draft beer available. 7:30pm. Friday, Feb 24. $5.

One of the most endearing and enduring odes to equality and feminism, A League of Their Own tells the story of two sisters who join up to play in the Women’s Baseball League that sprang up during World War II. Starring Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Tom Hanks, Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell, this is a great film for girls, guys and anyone who is a fan of laughing. 7:30pm. Friday, March 3. $5. Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St., 419-242-2787. Valentinetheatre.com