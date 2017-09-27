Fight the power

Upon essayist and social critic James Baldwin’s untimely death in 1987, the Notes of a Native Son author left behind an unfinished manuscript titled Remember This House. Composed of Baldwin’s memories and recollections of the lives of his late friends Malcolm X, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Medgar Evers, the unfinished memoir was adapted for the screen by filmmaker Raoul Peck into the documentary I Am Not Your Negro, which was nominated for an Academy Award, is a powerful examination of the Civil Rights movement, recounting what’s been accomplished, as well as serving as a sickening reminder of just how much further we need to go. Reservations required. 6pm reception, 7pm film. Friday, November 10.

